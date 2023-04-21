EOS (EOS) Trading 15% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EOS (EOS) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. EOS has a market cap of $1.14 billion and $141.05 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00003844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004469 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004014 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001178 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,088,913,087 coins and its circulating supply is 1,088,913,086 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.