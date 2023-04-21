Epacria Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 117,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000. Turning Point Brands accounts for 2.7% of Epacria Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 6.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,634,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,691,000 after purchasing an additional 98,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,030,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,033,000 after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 24.4% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 790,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,792,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109 shares during the period. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 256.5% in the third quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 675,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 485,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.17. The stock had a trading volume of 16,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,218. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $407.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 0.45. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $32.68.

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $103.39 million during the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 43.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and NewGen products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, and MYO cigar wraps.

