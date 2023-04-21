Epacria Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 86,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

PBR traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.62. 3,800,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,358,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 44.48%. The company had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

