Epacria Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. Globe Life accounts for about 1.1% of Epacria Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Globe Life by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Globe Life by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Globe Life by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Globe Life by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.57.

Globe Life Price Performance

NYSE GL traded down $2.49 on Friday, reaching $107.21. 56,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,431. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $123.85.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.05%.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total transaction of $4,615,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,449.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $4,615,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,449.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $201,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,665.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,603,160 in the last three months. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

