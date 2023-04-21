Epacria Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000. Suncor Energy makes up 2.2% of Epacria Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 122.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 22.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.50. 832,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,596,180. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.64. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.391 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SU. Scotiabank cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

