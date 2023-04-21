Epacria Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,200 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 70,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 93,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.68. The stock had a trading volume of 157,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,512. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.23. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $119.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.71). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

