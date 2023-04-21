EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Short Interest Update

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the March 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 533,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.94. 73,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,624. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.37. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,027,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $30,670,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 489.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,226,000 after acquiring an additional 687,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after acquiring an additional 523,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 360.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 524,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 410,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

