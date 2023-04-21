Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31-1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.05-$7.35 EPS.

Equifax Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $202.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equifax has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $234.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.89.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $213.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Equifax by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

