Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a report released on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.91. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.14 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s FY2023 earnings at $14.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.60 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.30.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $125.60 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $117.51 and a 12-month high of $183.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

