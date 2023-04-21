Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.12

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.12 and traded as low as $23.56. Equity Bancshares shares last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 55,690 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQBK. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $376.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.89 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 11.90%.

Insider Activity at Equity Bancshares

In related news, CFO Eric R. Newell acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.70 per share, with a total value of $55,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,159.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equity Bancshares news, CFO Eric R. Newell purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.80 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 42,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric R. Newell purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.70 per share, with a total value of $55,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,159.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $149,660 and sold 5,966 shares valued at $179,872. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQBK. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $6,110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 58.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 56,191 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 18.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 270,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 40,010 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,143,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

