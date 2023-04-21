Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $113.71 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00006064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $113.71 million and $392,512.97 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,408.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.00314301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00012623 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.45 or 0.00548925 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00070531 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.49 or 0.00439608 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 68,417,169 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

