Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) is GMT Capital Corp’s 9th Largest Position

GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,046,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276,264 shares during the period. Ero Copper makes up 3.8% of GMT Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 6.56% of Ero Copper worth $83,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,725,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,527,000 after acquiring an additional 340,556 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Ero Copper by 474.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,013 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Ero Copper in the third quarter worth about $130,000. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ERO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
