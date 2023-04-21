Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Short Interest Down 7.9% in March

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ero Copper Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ERO traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 145,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ERO. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Ero Copper

Ero Copper Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,046,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,264 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,198,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,997,000 after purchasing an additional 809,184 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,804,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,608,000 after purchasing an additional 292,973 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,824,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,106,000 after purchasing an additional 230,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,725,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,527,000 after purchasing an additional 340,556 shares in the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

