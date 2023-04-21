Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Short Interest Down 7.9% in March

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of ERO traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 145,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.98.
Several research firms have weighed in on ERO. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
