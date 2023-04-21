Eros Media World (NYSE:EMWP) Trading Up 5.6%

Eros Media World Plc (NYSE:EMWP – Get Rating) shares were up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 3,279 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Eros Media World Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26.

Get Eros Media World alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eros Media World stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Eros Media World Plc (NYSE:EMWP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Eros Media World Company Profile

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eros Media World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros Media World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.