Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) Trading 20% Higher

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 269,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Eros STX Global Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.

Get Eros STX Global alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eros STX Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eros STX Global stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Eros STX Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Eros STX Global

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eros STX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros STX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.