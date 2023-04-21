ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ERYTECH Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of ERYP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 1,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,467. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. ERYTECH Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ERYTECH Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 95,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC owned about 0.31% of ERYTECH Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.