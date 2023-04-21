ESG Planning Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

ESG Planning cut its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,743 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 1.3% of ESG Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. ESG Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.22. The company had a trading volume of 39,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,364. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.56. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $170.83 and a 1-year high of $208.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.