ESG Planning Reduces Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

ESG Planning lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 408 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. ESG Planning’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 27,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 40,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.45.

TMO traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $569.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $611.06. The firm has a market cap of $219.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $561.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

