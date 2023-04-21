ESG Planning Sells 14,360 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ESG Planning cut its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,360 shares during the quarter. ESG Planning’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Surevest LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of ARKK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.59. 6,930,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,046,729. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.12. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $54.97.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

