ESG Planning Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ESG Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,759 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.5% of ESG Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. ESG Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 29,687 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,207,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,721,438. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $46.67. The company has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

