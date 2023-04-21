Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives $46.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.80.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,128,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $108,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,746.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,128,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

Essent Group Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 43.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Essent Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.22). Essent Group had a net margin of 83.07% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.97%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

