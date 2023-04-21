Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESNT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essent Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Essent Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.80.

Essent Group Stock Down 0.3 %

ESNT opened at $41.83 on Monday. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.22). Essent Group had a net margin of 83.07% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.97%.

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,746.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,746.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,128,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

