Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Now Covered by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Essentra from GBX 295 ($3.65) to GBX 255 ($3.16) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Essentra alerts:

Essentra Stock Performance

Shares of FLRAF opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. Essentra has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.