Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 249,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 105,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 17,522 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRTS stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.76 million, a PE ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $9.24.

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

In other CarParts.com news, CTO Kals Subramanian sold 4,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $25,161.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,604.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CarParts.com news, CTO Kals Subramanian sold 4,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $25,161.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,604.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Lockwood sold 7,775 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $39,497.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,504.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,361 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,374. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

