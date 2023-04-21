Ethereum One Day Volume Tops $11.78 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $224.03 billion and approximately $11.78 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $1,860.52 or 0.06805643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00062400 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00020151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00039410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00020119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,414,184 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

