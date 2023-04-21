Euro Manganese (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 28,160 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 27,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Euro Manganese Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21.

About Euro Manganese

(Get Rating)

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project, which is involved in the re-processing of a manganese deposit hosted in historic mine tailings located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.