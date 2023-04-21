Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Euronext to €85.00 ($92.39) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.38.

OTCMKTS EUXTF opened at $78.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.88. Euronext has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $88.90.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities, and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

