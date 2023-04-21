Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Euronext to €85.00 ($92.39) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.38.
Euronext Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EUXTF opened at $78.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.88. Euronext has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $88.90.
About Euronext
Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities, and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Euronext (EUXTF)
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.