Everdome Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $20.81 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Everdome has a total market cap of $20.81 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everdome has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Everdome token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everdome Profile

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,998,841,067 tokens. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

