Everscale Trading Down 0.3% This Week (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last seven days, Everscale has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Everscale coin can now be bought for about $0.0653 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $116.85 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everscale Profile

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

