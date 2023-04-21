Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.61.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Expedia Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $94.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Expedia Group has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $196.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.