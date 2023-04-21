Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EXPGY. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Experian in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Experian from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 3,100 ($38.36) to GBX 3,230 ($39.97) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,082.88.

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78. Experian has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $38.71.

Experian Company Profile

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.