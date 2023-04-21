F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given New $170.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price target on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on F5 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.13.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $134.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.32. F5 has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $207.72. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,414,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,414,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,507,816. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 17,581 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,957 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

