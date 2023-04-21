F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.90-$11.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -. F5 also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.78-$2.90 EPS.

F5 Trading Down 2.1 %

FFIV opened at $134.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. F5 has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $207.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.32.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that F5 will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut F5 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.13.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $244,201.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,001.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $244,201.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,001.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,816 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in F5 by 32.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of F5 by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 979 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 27.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

