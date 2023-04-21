F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $166.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FFIV. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of F5 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.13.

F5 Stock Down 2.1 %

FFIV opened at $134.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.30 and its 200-day moving average is $145.32. F5 has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $207.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that F5 will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,414,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $244,201.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,001.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,414,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,816 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 582.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $92,341,000 after acquiring an additional 549,127 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,457,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,193,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in F5 by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after buying an additional 178,042 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in F5 by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,970,000 after buying an additional 158,022 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

