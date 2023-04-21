Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.67.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of FN opened at $95.59 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $140.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $668.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.26 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,524.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $56,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.