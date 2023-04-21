Fairfield University Purchases 2,797 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fairfield University lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 13.8% of Fairfield University’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fairfield University owned 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $16,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 28,146 shares during the period. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 70,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,594. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $111.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.27.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.