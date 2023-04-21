FCF Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dropbox by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Dropbox Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,408. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $219,304.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,015.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,506 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $219,304.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,015.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $3,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,901,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 546,503 shares of company stock worth $11,878,176 in the last ninety days. 25.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

