FCF Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,926,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,114. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.47. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $113.88 billion, a PE ratio of 71.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.18.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

