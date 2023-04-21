FCF Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 4,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,598.00 to $1,396.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE TPL traded down $9.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,550.00. 4,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.87. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $1,250.01 and a 52 week high of $2,739.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,739.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,095.33.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by ($2.20). The business had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 54.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $3.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.