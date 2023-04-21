FCF Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,730 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,744 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,905,000 after buying an additional 1,463,568 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after buying an additional 1,532,582 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $326,282,000 after buying an additional 1,189,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,380 shares of company stock worth $36,420,926 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $1.90 on Friday, hitting $194.17. The company had a trading volume of 728,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,662. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $203.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.42 and a 200 day moving average of $172.43. The company has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2,621.98, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.73.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

