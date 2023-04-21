FCF Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

FCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,677 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,090,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,237,000 after purchasing an additional 447,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 819,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,882,000 after purchasing an additional 371,526 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,675,000 after purchasing an additional 368,956 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 682,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,470,000 after purchasing an additional 348,018 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.24. 425,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,152. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.94. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $217.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.36.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $8,298,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,667,554.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,467,406 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.