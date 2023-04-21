FCF Advisors LLC Sells 1,341 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Magnolia Oil & Gas comprises approximately 0.9% of FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 120,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 22,909 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 423,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,863 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 146,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

MGY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 549,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,557. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.25. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $349.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.53 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 59.22% and a net margin of 52.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.77%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

