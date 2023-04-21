FCF Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.1% of FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Accenture by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 49,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Accenture by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $21,317,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.39. 777,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,258. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $323.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.44. The company has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,760 shares of company stock worth $2,733,617 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.