FCF Advisors LLC Sells 255 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in Hologic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 142,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 37,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.16. 270,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $86.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.58.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.23.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

