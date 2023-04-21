FCF Advisors LLC Sells 81 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $358.29. The company had a trading volume of 211,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,361. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.25. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $298.69 and a one year high of $401.78.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

