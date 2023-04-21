FCF Advisors LLC Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,098 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Bank of America decreased their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,997,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,098,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $107.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.93. The stock has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

