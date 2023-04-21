Fetch.ai Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001225 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $274.82 million and approximately $71.19 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00062123 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00039431 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00020255 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000219 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000251 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007045 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000676 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002806 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001337 BTC.
About Fetch.ai
Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,196,408 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
