FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Short Interest Up 12.4% in March

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the March 15th total of 34,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
FGI Industries Trading Down 2.8 %
FGI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 94,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,523. FGI Industries has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Northland Securities dropped their target price on FGI Industries from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Institutional Trading of FGI Industries
About FGI Industries
FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FGI Industries (FGI)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.