FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Short Interest Up 12.4% in March

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the March 15th total of 34,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

FGI Industries Trading Down 2.8 %

FGI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 94,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,523. FGI Industries has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Separately, Northland Securities dropped their target price on FGI Industries from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in FGI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FGI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FGI Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FGI Industries by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 790,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 208,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

