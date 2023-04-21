Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Announces Earnings Results

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,552,847. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 318.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

