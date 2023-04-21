Financial Contrast: Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) vs. Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.8% of Immunovant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Immunovant shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Immunovant and Neurocrine Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunovant N/A -46.30% -42.76% Neurocrine Biosciences 10.38% 10.19% 7.13%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunovant 0 1 8 0 2.89 Neurocrine Biosciences 0 5 11 0 2.69

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Immunovant and Neurocrine Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Immunovant currently has a consensus target price of $22.91, indicating a potential upside of 50.52%. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus target price of $125.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.55%. Given Immunovant’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Immunovant is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Volatility & Risk

Immunovant has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Immunovant and Neurocrine Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunovant N/A N/A -$156.73 million ($1.66) -9.17 Neurocrine Biosciences $1.49 billion 6.85 $154.50 million $1.53 68.34

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Immunovant on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company was incorporated in 2018 is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

